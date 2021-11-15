A 28-year-old woman died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 3:54 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Hermosa Avenue and 5th Street.
During the investigation, it was discovered Aubrey Folsom drove her Ford Focus southbound on Hermosa. As she approached 5th Street, the Focus drifted into the center median and collided into the rear of a stopped semi-truck. Folsom succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The cause of the collision is being investigated and anyone with any information is urged to contact Deputy Jeff Dean or Sergeant James Snow at the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800.
