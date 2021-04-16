A woman died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on April 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 3:58 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of W. Mill Street and Meridian Avenue in response to the report of a three-vehicle traffic collision.
Araceli Moreno, a 35-year-old resident of Colton, the driver of one of the vehicles, was declared deceased at 4:15 p.m. by fire department personnel.
No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the incident.
