An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street.
A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at 3:30 a.m.
The San Bernardino P.D. was investigating the incident.
