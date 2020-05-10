A woman died in a single vehicle traffic collision in Redlands on May 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire personnel were dispatched to the eastbound State Route 210 Freeway near Pioneer Avenue at 10:43 p.m.
A passenger in the vehicle, Vanessa Josie Gonzalez, a 31-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was declared deceased by Cal Fire personnel.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.