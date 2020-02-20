A woman died in a traffic collision on Feb. 19 in Redlands, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:03 p.m., the unidentified driver (a 27-year-old Redlands resident) and her passenger (a 38-year-old Colton man) were traveling westbound on Interstate 10, east of Nevada Street, at about 65 mph.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed her vehicle to travel off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn. The passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency personnel. The identity of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Sisk at the San Bernardino CHP office at (909) 383-4247.
