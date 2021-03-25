A 28-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Redlands on March 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:57 p.m., a 911 call was received reporting a vehicle collision at Mill Creek Road and Amethyst Street.
Jessica Velasquez, a resident of Redlands, was the driver of a vehicle that was traveling eastbound when it collided into another vehicle traveling westbound on Mill Creek.
Velasquez was transported via ambulance to Redlands Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 4:17 p.m.
The Redlands Police Department is investigating the collision.
