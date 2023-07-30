A woman died when a Lexus caught fire as a result of a two-vehicle collision in San Bernardino on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:12 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to 9th Street and Del Rosa Drive.
The initial investigation revealed a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Carlos Gomez, 22, was eastbound on 9th and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Del Rosa, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The truck broadsided a Lexus sedan traveling northbound on Del Rosa, causing it to catch fire. The unidentified adult female driver of the Lexus was unable to get out of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Gomez was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
The intersection was shut down for several hours for the scene investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Highland P.D. at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.
