A 35-year-old woman who was driving extremely recklessly was taken into custody after a wild pursuit which ended in Highland on Feb. 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 3:30 p.m., the CHP Inland Communication Center began receiving several reports of a wrong way driver on the Route 210 Freeway near Ayala Drive in Rialto.
The vehicle, a Jeep, was reported driving eastbound in the westbound lanes at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour, with several near-miss traffic collisions. CHP officers immediately began to search for the vehicle.
Additional reports placed the Jeep exiting on Route 210 at 5th Street. Moments later, while on 5th Street, officers located the described Jeep which matched the license plate and attempted to make a stop. However, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.
The driver of the Jeep ran multiple red lights, causing near traffic collisions, as it traveled eastbound on 5th Street/Greenspot Road as it headed toward the 210.
However, authorities utilized a pursuit immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) in order to terminate the pursuit. The impact caused the Jeep to become disabled. The patrol vehicle also became disabled and the Jeep’s right rear wheel rode up the patrol vehicle hood and windshield.
The suspect, Katherin Kim Armistead of Los Angeles, was taken into custody without further incident. Armistead was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon, and suspicion of driving under the influence.
