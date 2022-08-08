A woman was arrested in San Bernardino after drugs were allegedly found in the trunk of her vehicle, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Over the past weekend, the narcotics unit conducted an investigation into subjects selling and transporting narcotics into San Bernardino, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 8.
During a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, the driver was contacted and found to be unlicensed with an active warrant for her arrest.
During a search of the car, officers located and seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine which was concealed in the trunk, police said.
The driver and the passenger were both arrested and booked on several felony charges, and the vehicle was impounded.
