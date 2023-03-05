A woman was arrested after an apartment was destroyed by a fire, according to the Upland Police Department.
On the afternoon of March 4, police responded to a fire at an apartment in the 600 block of W. Diamond Court in Upland.
Officers evacuated the building and learned that no one was home at the unit that was on fire.
"As San Bernardino County firefighters were putting out the fire, the tenant returned home and told us she had left candles burning inside while she went out to run errands," the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
"During our investigation, we learned that the same tenant caused a fire at the same apartment, in the same manner, just six weeks prior."
The apartment was destroyed and neighbors were displaced in both fires.
The tenant was arrested on a charge of unlawfully causing a fire.
