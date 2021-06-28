A woman was arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in Colton on June 26, according to the Colton Police Department.
Officer Allard and Corporal Sidur conducted the traffic stop near Mt Vernon and M streets, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
It was discovered that the driver, a felon, was in possession of drug paraphernalia and had a loaded firearm inside the vehicle. To top it off, there was an active warrant for her arrest.
The suspect was promptly taken to jail, police said.
