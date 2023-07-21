A woman was arrested after she tried to shoot arrows at another woman in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Patrol officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call in the city’s northeastern area after the suspect started a fire and began to chase the victim with a crossbow during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 20.
The suspect attempted to shoot arrows at the victim while she was on the phone with Dispatch.
Officers hiked through the grassy area to the location of the suspect and took her into custody. While detaining the suspect, methamphetamine was located on her person, police said.
The suspect was charged with felony charges, and the crossbow was recovered, the Facebook post said.
