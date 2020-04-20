A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted and set fire to a woman in the San Antonio Heights area of Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 13 at about 6:30 p.m., Sheriff's dispatch received a call reference an assault that just taken place involving arson. Deputies responded to the incident location and assisted the victim.
The victim reported that Melinda Warnock had allegedly gone to her home, set an eviction notice on fire, and assaulted her. The victim's clothing had caught on fire while she was being assaulted.
Deputies gave this account of the incident:
Warnock took her 13-year-old daughter with her to the victim’s home. Warnock had been previously served with an eviction notice by the victim and was extremely angry. Warnock threatened the victim she was going to burn down her house and the rental property.
Warnock took a lighter and lit the eviction notice on fire, then shoved the burning piece of paper into the victim's chest, striking her and momentarily holding it there to purposely catch the victim's sweater on fire. Warnock's 13-year-old daughter witnessed her mother violently assault the victim.
The victim was able to remove her sweater and extinguish the fire before she became fully engulfed. Medical aid responded and the victim was treated and released at the scene.
Warnock was located and arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, arson, criminal threats and child endangerment. Warnock is currently out on bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
