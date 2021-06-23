A 23-year-old woman was arrested on alleged felony violations of human trafficking of a minor, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On May 18, the P.D.'s Vice Team was conducting proactive patrol and located a juvenile prostitute. The Vice Team started an ongoing investigation regarding their contact with the juvenile and later identified the suspect as Dajah Reed.
The juvenile was rescued and a Ramey warrant was issued for Reed based on the investigation.
On June 15, Reed was located in Riverside County and arrested for the warrant. Reed was transported to West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
