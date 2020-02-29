A 32-year-old Loma Linda woman was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs onto jail grounds on Feb. 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies Justine Sanchez and Roger Loftis contacted Graviela Chagola, who came to Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center at 18000 Institution Road in San Bernardino to visit an inmate. While completing the registration process, a records check was done on Chagola. The records check confirmed she had an active $60,0000 dangerous drug warrant for her arrest. She was detained prior to her visit.
Deputies located her vehicle and a consent search of the vehicle was completed. During the search, deputies allegedly located a glass smoking pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and approximately 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Chagola was arrested and booked for her warrant and for possession of drugs on jail grounds, the Sheriff's Department said.
She was later booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
