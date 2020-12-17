A woman was arrested after she allegedly crashed a vehicle while drunk, causing a head injury to a child, and then tried to hide from authorities in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 17 at 1:53 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call regarding a vehicle that was on the wrong side of the road and collided with a street pole on the corner of Base Line Road and Amethyst Avenue.
Witnesses reported seeing a woman get out of the vehicle and leave the area with a small child who was bleeding from the head.
Deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an area check. The woman was located on Klusman Avenue, hiding in the bushes with the child.
The child had a laceration on his forehead and was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The woman was identified as Kiana Miles, a 24-year-old Highland resident. Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on Miles and determined she was alleg edly under the influence. Miles was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where she remained in custody on $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.