A woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $7,000 from a business in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Hibbett Sports launched an internal investigation of one of its employees, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 6.
Over a period of one month, the employee, later identified as 22-year-old Rialto resident, Haliey Mc Daniel, allegedly created fake receipts and processed returns to her personal bank account for her financial gain, police said.
Officers responded to the incident location and assumed the investigation. McDaniel was subsequently taken into custody and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
