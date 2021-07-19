A 44-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly evading police while driving on the wrong side of a freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 17 at about 11:05 p.m., Deputy Rappisi from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a silver Honda Civic in the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Canal Street in Grand Terrace. The driver, later identified as Aimee Carpenter, was slow to yield, turned off her vehicle lights, and allegedly fled onto the Interstate 215 Freeway. Carpenter entered the freeway the wrong way and fled south on the northbound lanes. Rappisi attempted to parallel Carpenter on the correct side of the freeway but lost the visual of the vehicle.
Deputy Ancona conducted an area check at Barton Road and the I-215 Freeway and located the Honda Civic exiting the freeway the wrong way with its lights off. Ancona activated his lights and siren, and Carpenter fled.
Carpenter then entered the 215 south on the correct side of the freeway. However, during the pursuit, Carpenter lost control of her vehicle and collided into a guard rail while exiting on Columbia Avenue.
Carpenter was found to have an active felony warrant for her arrest. Two additional occupants in the vehicle were interviewed and released. Carpenter was booked at Central Detention Center.
