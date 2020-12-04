A 46-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly falsely reporting a child abduction when her car was stolen (and later recovered) in Highland on Dec. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:13 a.m., deputies responded to 25785 Baseline Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim, Ethel Hervey, reported her vehicle was taken while she was in the laundromat and her young child was inside the car.
Deputies, specialized detectives, the Sheriff’s helicopter, K9s, and surrounding law enforcement agencies responded to the location to assist with the investigation.
At about 10:15 a.m., deputies located the stolen vehicle on E. Highland Avenue and the suspect was nearby, but the child was not in the vehicle.
Shortly after detaining the suspect, detectives determined a child was not in the vehicle when it was stolen.
Detectives arrested Hervey for the false report of a child abduction and violation of probation, the Sheriff's Department said.
Nijee Jackson, 30, was arrested for grand theft auto and is being held at Central Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Josh Guerry, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
