A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly filing a false claim against the City of Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 27, Rancho Cucamonga resident Lardette Cole filed a claim with the city, alleging damage occurred to her vehicle during a city street improvement project.
As city employees were reviewing the claim, they found discrepancies and asked the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station to initiate an investigation to authenticate the claim totaling $4,880.33.
During the investigation, it was learned Cole allegedly used generic forms and images found on the Internet to fabricate fraudulent invoices and photographs of the alleged damage. Contact was made with the local businesses and told about the usage of their business likeness. These local businesses were subsequently listed as victims of document forgery.
On Sept. 16, detectives contacted Cole when she arrived at the city offices to finalize her claim. Cole was placed under arrest on charges of perjury, document forgery, and filing a false claim with a city government. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where she was later released on her own recognizance.
