A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly grabbing a dog from a child, inflicting an injury on the child in the process, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 16, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to an area near Bear Gulch Park in Rancho Cucamonga regarding a robbery that just occurred.
Two juvenile victims reported they were walking their dog in the park when they noticed two suspicious females walking toward them. The victim holding the leash picked up the dog as the two suspects got closer.
One of the suspects approached the victim and asked if she can see the dog. When the victim held up the dog, the suspect grabbed it and began to walk away. The victim demanded her dog back and attempted to grab it from the suspect. The suspect became angry and grabbed the victim by the throat while pulling her hair. The suspect eventually released the dog and left the area.
On Nov. 18, deputies observed a woman, later identified as Maria Mendoza, a 23-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, walking south on Archibald Avenue who matched the description of the suspect. Upon further investigation, deputies determined Mendoza was allegedly involved in the robbery. Mendoza was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center, where she later bailed out on $100,000 bail bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.