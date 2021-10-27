A 41-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally striking two women as they crossed a street at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 25, deputies responded to 12505 North Mainstreet in response to a reported hit and run collision with major injuries.
The victims, Catalina Ortega-Vazquez, 44, and Evelyn Yesenia Olivas, 22, were crossing Versailles Street at Waterland Place when the suspect, Bryna Song, allegedly crossed into opposing traffic lanes, ran the stop sign and intentionally struck both victims, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Olivas sustained minor injuries while Ortega-Vazquez sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
After the collision, Song fled the scene but was quickly located by deputies. As deputies attempted to detain her, she allegedly drove her vehicle toward a deputy sheriff who was outside of his patrol car. The deputy quickly moved out of the way to avoid being struck by Song.
Song was taken into custody without further incident. At this time the suspect's motive is not known.
Song was transported and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder, and she remains in custody on $1 million bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.
(0) comments
