A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting at a man in San Bernardino, and a man was also taken into custody in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred on July 18 at about 11:45 p.m., when officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Date Street.
During the investigation, it was learned the victim was involved in a previous dating relationship with Alexis Hernandez, a 21-year-old Colton resident.
Detectives determined that Joshua Gascon, a 33-year-old resident of Colton, was the alleged driver of the involved vehicle, and Hernandez was the suspect who allegedly shot at the victim multiple times.
Warrants were obtained for both suspects, and Hernandez and Gascon were arrested on Aug. 9 by the San Bernardino P.D.’s Special Investigations Unit.
A subsequent search warrant was served at their residence, and a firearm believed to be the weapon used in the shooting was recovered.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Joyce at joyce_je@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5669 or Sergeant B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4955.
