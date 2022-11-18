A 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly slashing the tires of 73 vehicles at an apartment complex in Alta Loma, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 16 at 7:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a vandalism call at the Heritage Park Apartments in the 9600 block of Lomita Court. Deputies arrived at the location and discovered numerous vehicles with slashed tires, and a witness reported seeing a woman committing the crime.
Through investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Amandasue Hatton. Deputies contacted Hatton, arrested her on a vandalism charge, and booked her into West Valley Detention Center, where she remains on $25,000 bail.
No residents were injured during this incident.
