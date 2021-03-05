A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred back on Feb. 12 in the 400 block of West 16th Street, where officers found Michael Salazar, 39, suffering from a laceration to the chest. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
Homicide detectives developed numerous leads regarding this investigation, and on March 3, Danielle Fierro, a San Bernardino resident, was positively identified as the person allegedly responsible for the death of Salazar. She was taken into custody and booked into West Valley Detention Center on a murder charge, and her bail was set at $1 million.
