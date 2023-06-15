A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole more than $1,000 in fragrances at a store in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The incident took place on June 9 at the Ulta store in the Mountain Grove shopping center, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post.
After stealing the fragrances, the woman pushed a security guard who tried to stop her.
Officers located her vehicle getting onto the Route 210 Freeway and conducted a traffic stop.
The suspect was currently on probation for robbery and had a warrant for a previous similar robbery.
