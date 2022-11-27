A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from stores, according to the Redlands Police Department.
On Nov. 21, the suspect fled in a waiting vehicle after leaving a business in the Mountain Grove shopping center in Redlands with about $1,000 worth of merchandise.
The vehicle was quickly located on the westbound Interstate 10 by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, 40 King. The California Highway Patrol assisted and conducted a traffic stop in San Bernardino.
The suspect was found to be in possession of the stolen fragrances and was arrested.
The driver of the vehicle was also arrested on drug possession charges.
The CHP has several open cases against the theft suspect, who is believed to have stolen about $25,000 in merchandise from various stores in the Inland Empire.
