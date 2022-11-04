A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly was involved in committing a string of burglaries from gym lockers at fitness centers in Rialto, in addition to stealing vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Through video surveillance, detectives identified the suspect as Amanda Jean Oviatt, who resides in Highland and San Bernardino.
Oviatt was arrested while leaving 24-Hour Fitness at Renaissance Marketplace after gym employees spotted her inside the women’s locker room.
It was later discovered that Oviatt allegedly arrived at the gym in a stolen vehicle taken from a gym member in a similar case.
A second stolen vehicle was recovered from a previous theft at Planet Fitness in Rialto, police said.
Oviatt has been linked to more than six credit card frauds in Rialto and is suspected to be involved in multiple burglaries in surrounding cities, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 4.
Oviatt was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property and auto theft, with a bail amount of $25,000.
At the time of her arrest, Oviatt was also found to have a no-bail warrant from an unrelated case for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.