A 31-year-old Redlands woman was arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left a 60-year-old woman injured, according to the Redlands Police Department.
On Nov. 24, police received multiple 911 calls reporting several shots fired in the 1200 block of Post Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim on on the ground behind the residence bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid until Redlands Fire Department Paramedics arrived. The woman was later transported to the hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries.
The shooting appears to have occurred following an altercation between neighbors.
Police arrested Breanna Monique Murphy on charges of assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. She is being held at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino in lieu of $250,000 bail.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Kyle Hanna at khanna@redlandspolice.org or contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681, ext. 1.
