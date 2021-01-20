A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of possession of an assault weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 14 at about 9:20 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the intersection of Baseline Road and Forester Place for a traffic hazard. A concerned citizen reported an unoccupied white Nissan Maxima in the intersection.
Deputies contacted Brenda Torres, a resident of Santa Ana, next to her broken down vehicle. Torres had no means to move the vehicle out of the roadway and it needed to be towed.
However, prior to the vehicle being towed, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view in the driver’s side door, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies then searched Torres and recovered a small amount of suspected methamphetamine from her pocket, the Sheriff's Department said.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a non-serialized AR-15 style assault weapon with a removable magazine, pistol grip, and a telescoping stock, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies took Torres into custody and booked her at West Valley Detention Center.
