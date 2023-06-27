A woman was arrested on a charge of attempted murder in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence during the late hours of June 26, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
It was learned that during an argument with her boyfriend, Sheilla Orantes allegedly grabbed a large pair of scissors and a large kitchen knife. She then threw the scissors at the victim, followed by stabbing him with the knife, police said.
Officers stopped Orantes as she tried to leave the area and took her into custody.
