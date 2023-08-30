A woman was arrested on a charge of vehicle theft, and she and two other suspects were charged with possession of controlled substances for sales, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 18, Deputies Roger Alfaro and Nicolas Martinez from the Central Station responded to a report of a vehicle theft. During the investigation, Jennifer Borkowski, a 35-year-old Redlands resident, was identified as a suspect in the case.
On Aug. 25, detectives from the Central Station served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue in Redlands in connection with the vehicle theft. Detectives contacted Borkowski along with 40-year-old Madeleine Meza and 59-year-old Cesar Espinoza in the residence.
Detectives found items belonging to the victim of the vehicle theft along with 21.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 88.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, coin size baggies, and drug paraphernalia inside the residence, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspects were arrested on the drug charge as well as for having outstanding warrants.
