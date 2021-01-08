A 27-year-old woman was arrested on charges of carjacking and grand theft auto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 7 at about 7:30 a.m., the victim was in his work truck near Anderson Street and Academy Street in Loma Linda. He got out of his truck but left the engine running. Moments later, Leyna Nguyen Phan, a transient from Loma Linda, allegedly got into the truck and drove away, the Sheriff's Department said.
The victim grabbed onto the vehicle as it drove away, which dragged him a short distance. The victim climbed into the bed of the truck and managed to have Phan stop the vehicle.
The victim and witnesses detained Phan until deputies arrived to make the arrest. Phan was booked at Central Detention Center.
