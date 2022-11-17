A woman was arrested on charges of DUI and felony child endangerment in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Nov. 17 at about 12:30 a.m., officers spotted a suspicious vehicle idling in the roadway.
Upon investigation, the driver was found passed out at the wheel and her five children (ages 1-5) were asleep in the vehicle.
The doors were unlocked and the children were unkempt and underdressed for the cold weather.
The driver/mother was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.