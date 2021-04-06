A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly being involved in the human trafficking of a victim, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino Police Department on April 6.
The P.D.'s Vice Team was contacted by patrol officers regarding a potential human trafficking case. During the investigation, officers identified a victim and her suspected pimp, who was later identified as Sulema Banda, a Victorville resident.
Banda was arrested during the initial part of the investigation and was booked for felony violations of human trafficking of an adult, pimping and pandering an adult, and false imprisonment. She is currently being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.