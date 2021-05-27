A 37-year-old woman was arrested on charges of kidnapping and criminal threats following a deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Cucamonga on May 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:08 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a subject displaying unusual behavior. The reporting party said the suspect, later identified as Allison Genchi, entered a church and allegedly made some unusual and threatening statements to them and then left.
The reporting party called police and then followed Genchi, giving dispatchers updated information.
A deputy attempted to contact Genchi and she allegedly pointed a black pistol at him before fleeing into an occupied, multi-level office building in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Once inside, Genchi forced an employee into an elevator at gunpoint, and moments later the employee was able to escape, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies with the Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) immediately responded and located Genchi in an upper stairwell of the building, and a deputy involved shooting occurred. Genchi was taken into custody and no persons were injured.
Detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation. Detectives recovered a gun at the scene, and it was found to be a Glock replica airsoft pistol.
Genchi was booked at West Valley Detention Center and is being held on $250,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.