A woman was arrested on drug charges near Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in San Bernardino on April 2, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
A traffic stop was conducted on a blue Subaru for multiple California Vehicle Code violations at Institution Road and Verdemont Ranch Road. The driver and passenger were contacted, and the passenger was later identified through her California driver’s license as Lisa White, a 44-year-old Apple Valley resident.
The driver and White consented to a search of the vehicle and their persons, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the search of White and her property, several items were located to support the evidence of sales /transportation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Department said.
About 122 grams of marijuana, a black digital scale, 10 hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe that contained suspected methamphetamine and multiple denominations of U.S. Currency were found, the Sheriff's Department said.
White was placed under arrest on charges of transportation and sales of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later cite released at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center pending charges being filed by the San bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
