A woman was arrested on DUI charges after she was involved in a five-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto, causing multiple injuries, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident occurred in the 1500 block of N. Riverside Avenue, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 22.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel observed people in need of medical attention for injuries resulting from the traffic collision. Emergency personnel immediately rendered aid and transported several drivers and passengers to local hospitals.
Upon further investigation, it was determined the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Denis Castillo, a resident of the City of San Bernardino, was driving northbound on Riverside approaching Walnut Avenue at a high rate of speed when she allegedly side-swiped a vehicle. This then caused the victim's vehicle to collide with multiple vehicles. It was later determined that Castillo was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Castillo was arrested at the scene and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of DUI alcohol or drugs causing bodily injury, and DUI alcohol or drugs causing bodily injury with blood alcohol content over .08.
