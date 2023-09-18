A woman was arrested on multiple felony charges during an incident in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
During traffic enforcement, a motor officer made a stop in the area of G and 9th streets, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 17.
Through further investigation, the driver was found to have a black satchel on her chest with a six-shot revolver concealed inside. The revolver was reported stolen out of Colorado.
Also located were several bottles of prescription drugs, glass pipes, methamphetamine, and cash.
The driver was taken into custody.
No additional information was provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.
