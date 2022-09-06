A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a murder charge after human remains of a man were found in a makeshift tomb on the San Bernardino property where they both had lived, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The victim, Eric Mercado, had been reported missing by his family in 2014 and had not been seen since.
On Aug. 23, homicide detectives conducted a follow-up investigation after receiving information of possible human remains located at a residence. Investigators corroborated the information provided to them, and in doing so were able to determine enough preliminary information to author a search warrant to search a residence in the 1400 block of E. Davidson Street for possible human remains.
During the service of the search warrant, investigators observed what appeared to be a makeshift tomb on the property. Investigators entered the makeshift tomb and located human remains inside.
Homicide investigators identified pertinent information and learned that Trista Spicer and Mercado had lived at the residence together.
Based on evidence collected by detectives, it was determined that Spicer was allegedly responsible for the murder of Mercado, and an arrest warrant was issued for her.
On Sept. 2, investigators with the San Bernardino P.D. located and arrested Spicer in Yucaipa, and she was booked into a local jail facility.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective T. Montez at montez_ti@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5762 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.
