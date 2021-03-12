A 44-year-old Victorville woman was arrested on a robbery charge in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 10 at about 10:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a business in the 12900 block of Arrow Route regarding a suspect who entered the store and stole items.
When deputies arrived, the victim reported the suspect also demanded a pack of cigars, and when the clerk declined, the suspect threatened to cut her tongue out if she called police.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Through investigation, deputies identified the suspect to be Christina Lujan.
When deputies returned to the store for follow-up, they discovered Lujan had returned and was found in a corner of the store consuming food items.
Lujan was arrested and booked in at the West Valley Detention Center, where she remained in custody on $100,000 bail.
