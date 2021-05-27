A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or co-habitant, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 25 at about 1:37 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to the area of Terra Vista Parkway and Spruce Avenue. The reporting party stated they witnessed a white Ford Crossover driving recklessly with someone on the hood of the vehicle. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a person with obvious injuries lying face down in the middle of the street near a broken windshield wiper. Deputies immediately summoned medical aid and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description near Haven Avenue and Valencia Avenue. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jessica Millot, a resident of Azusa. An initial inspection of the vehicle revealed it had a missing windshield wiper.
Through investigation, deputies determined Millot and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation. When Millot entered her vehicle and began to drive away, the victim jumped on the hood of Millot’s car. Millot continued to drive and then allegedly slammed on her brakes, causing the victim to be thrown from the hood of the car. Millot continued to drive away, leaving the victim injured in the roadway, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies arrested Millot and booked her in at West Valley Detention Center, where she was being held on $50,000 bail.
