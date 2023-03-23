A woman was shot and wounded during an incident on the Interstate 215 Freeway on March 22, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting occurred at about 11:24 p.m. on the southbound 215, south of Baseline Road in the San Bernardino area.
The victim stated she was driving a black Honda within the No. 4 lane when an unknown suspect, driving a white vehicle, drove to the left of her vehicle.
The suspect then fired one round at the Honda. This round struck the driver side door, traveled through the door and struck the victim in her left leg.
No further details were provided by the victim.
There are no witnesses to this shooting who have come forward at this time, the CHP said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bernardino CHP Area, Officer M. Carrillo, at (909) 383-4247.
