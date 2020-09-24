A woman was killed and four other people were injured in a two-car traffic collision in San Bernardino on Sept. 23, and a suspect was arrested on several charges, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 6:16 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was driving northbound on Mountain View Avenue in a Toyota Camry, approaching the intersection with Magnolia Avenue. Two passengers were inside the Camry.
At the same time, Alexis Navarette, a 23-year-old San Bernardino resident, was driving a Lexus ES350 southbound on Mountain View at an excessive speed, with a juvenile passenger inside his car, police said.
Cruz made a left turn to proceed westbound on Magnolia, and it does not appear the Lexus was near the intersection at the time of the turning movement, police said. The Lexus then struck the Camry as the Camry was making its left turn.
As a result of the collision, Maria Munoz, a 62-year-old passenger in the Camry, suffered critical injuries. Munoz was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment; however, she succumbed to her injuries.
All other parties suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.
Speed and drugs were allegedly factors in this collision for Navarette, police said. Navarette was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, four counts of DUI causing injury, one count of hit-and-run with injury, and one count of child endangerment.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
