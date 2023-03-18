A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Ontario on March 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 5:17 a.m., officers with the Ontario Police Department and paramedics responded to S. Grove and E. Riverside Drive for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision.
The pedestrian, 61-year-old Carla Massey, a resident of San Bernardino, was located at the scene and pronounced deceased at 5:23 a.m.
The Ontario P.D. asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Any persons with information are asked to call (909) 408-1570 or WeTip at (909) 987-5005.
