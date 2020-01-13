A woman died as a result of a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 5:15 p.m., deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and San Sevaine Road.
A driver, 86-year-old Barbara Knass of Rancho Cucamonga, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:32 p.m.
The Sheriff's Department is investigating the collision.
