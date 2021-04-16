A 48-year-old woman was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on April 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 6:55 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the area of Haven Avenue and Trademark Street to investigate the report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.
Barbara Alice Gillespie, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, was declared deceased at 7:08 p.m. by fire department personnel.
No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
