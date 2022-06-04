A woman was killed in a vehicle collision in San Bernardino on June 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 5:08 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the collision at the intersection of Cajon Boulevard and Ogden Street.
A passenger, 61-year-old Maria Del Carmen Montes Montes of San Bernardino, was later pronounced deceased at 5:56 p.m. in the emergency room at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
The CHP was conducting the investigation.
