A woman was rescued after suffering serious injuries when her vehicle went off the roadway and plunged about 200 feet down a slope in a mountainous region of San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On Dec. 26 at about 6:12 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported traffic collision on Highway 18, north of 40th Street. The 911 caller had located a vehicle over the side and well off the roadway.
Upon arrival, firefighter-paramedics descended down to the vehicle and located the woman. Crews initiated advanced life support (ALS) interventions while arriving rescuers set up a rope system to safely raise the victim and rescuers. Firefighters utilized specialized Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) equipment, including a capstan raising system to safely haul the members up. Once raised to safety, the patient was loaded into an awaiting ambulance for transport to a local trauma center.
“The patient had likely been in her crashed vehicle overnight after leaving a family gathering,” said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. “Family members became concerned after not speaking with her in the morning and utilized Apple’s ‘Find my iPhone’ feature to track her whereabouts. Upon investigating the phone’s location, they found the vehicle over the side and called 911.”
