A woman who was injured while hiking in Crestline was rescued by San Bernardino County personnel in a helicopter, according to the county's Sheriff's Department.
On April 2, the 29-year-old woman from Victorville was hiking the Heart Rock Hiking Trail when she slipped and fell about 30 feet off a ledge and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Because of her injuries, she was unable to hike out and was in need of medical care. A friend of the woman called 911 on her mobile phone to request assistance.
Sheriff and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. Sheriff's patrol helicopter 40King3 arrived at the reported location and located the woman in a remote area within the San Bernardino National Forest. The helicopter crew confirmed the woman was injured and requested the assistance of Sheriff's Air Rescue 6 for a hoist rescue.
Sheriff's Air Rescue 6 responded to the area to conduct the hoist. The helicopter hovered about 220 feet above the woman and the crew chief lowered a rescue medic to her location. The rescue medic assessed the woman's injuries and was able to secure her into a rescue harness. The crew chief then hoisted her up to the helicopter, followed by the medic.
Air Rescue 6 transported the woman to a local trauma center for treatment of her injuries.
The crew members were Pilot Sergeant Daniel Futscher, Crew Chief Deputy Dave Negron, Fire Captain Jay Hausman, and Fire Paramedic Jason Williams.
